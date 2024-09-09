QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $3,104,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $160.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

