Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.23. Approximately 68,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 318,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $935.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

