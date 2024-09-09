Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58.99

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $58.99 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009142 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,738.01 or 1.00006792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.