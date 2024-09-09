QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.62.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,029,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,281 shares of company stock worth $6,547,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

