Qubic (QUBIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. Qubic has a market cap of $173.71 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 112,780,095,531,408 coins and its circulating supply is 110,834,488,668,678 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 112,780,095,531,408 with 110,834,488,668,678 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000153 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,050,375.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

