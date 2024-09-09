Quest Partners LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 204.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 142.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $733.83 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $938.62.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.