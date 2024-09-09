Quest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.74. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

