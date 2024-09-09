Quest Partners LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 395.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $1,437,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1,194.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $293.21 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $286.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

