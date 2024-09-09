Quest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 55,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 158,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.