RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $60.33. Approximately 187,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 542,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,173,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $23,073,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $26,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,011,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,626,000 after acquiring an additional 515,342 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,862,000 after buying an additional 345,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

