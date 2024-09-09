Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Reading International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reading International

Reading International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.80 on Friday. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.