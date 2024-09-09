Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,015.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.70.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $12.69 on Monday, hitting $1,144.19. 133,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,020.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.