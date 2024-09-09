Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.91

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 195257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repsol

Repsol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.4256 dividend. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.