Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.23 million and approximately $771,608.41 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09818054 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $653,445.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

