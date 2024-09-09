Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 9th (AROW, ATO, BIOL, CETX, CHCI, CNET, CONN, CVR, DFS, ELVN)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 9th:

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ). They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

