Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 9th (AROW, ATO, BIOL, CETX, CHCI, CNET, CONN, CVR, DFS, ELVN)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, September 9th:

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO). LADENBURG THALM/SH SH issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ). They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB). The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

