Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 181.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Rezolute stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,206. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $275.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,115 shares of company stock worth $198,395. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Rezolute by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 366.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

