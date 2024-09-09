Robert W. Baird Increases Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $10.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

