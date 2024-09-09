Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 2.45. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 117.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 34.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 306.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 183,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

