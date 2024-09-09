Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 2.2% Higher

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.61 and last traded at $65.81. 502,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,601,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,615 shares of company stock worth $1,029,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

