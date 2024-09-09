Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Trading Down 15.3 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,163,247 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 771,699 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

