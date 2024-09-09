Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(2.12)-$(2.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($2.30). The company issued revenue guidance of $830-838 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.49 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.41)-$(0.39) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,951. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

