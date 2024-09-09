Russel Pillemer Buys 40,000 Shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Stock

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$49,600.00 ($33,741.50).
Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer purchased 2,444 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$3,353.17 ($2,281.07).
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Russel Pillemer purchased 109,400 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$145,283.20 ($98,832.11).
Pengana Private Equity Trust Price Performance
Pengana Private Equity Trust Company Profile
