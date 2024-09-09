Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %
SABA opened at $8.40 on Monday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
