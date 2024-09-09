Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells $32,835.49 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Hiltpold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50.

NASDAQ:SAFT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.53. 13,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,843. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,379,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

