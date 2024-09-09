Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $80.23 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

