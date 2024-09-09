Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $11.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 3.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 86,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.