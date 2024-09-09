Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $410,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $52.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

