Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 2,254,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,666,215 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $44.02.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,779,696 shares of company stock valued at $63,804,118. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

