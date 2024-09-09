Sanctum Infinity (INF) Price Tops $159.58 on Exchanges

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $168.06 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $159.58 or 0.00288978 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,053,136 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,053,308.33787914. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 157.92800466 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,813,020.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

