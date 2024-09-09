Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $2,473.13 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,334.25 or 0.04136044 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,881,622,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,861,045,370 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

