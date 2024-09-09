Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Saputo Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:SAP opened at C$29.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.15. The firm has a market cap of C$12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.8075995 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.48 per share, with a total value of C$150,899.76. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,111 shares of company stock valued at $450,474 over the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

