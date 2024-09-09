Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,172.00 and a beta of 0.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

