Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $68.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

