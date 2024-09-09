Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,064,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,041,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

