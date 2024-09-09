Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

