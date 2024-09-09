SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.97.
About SeaChange International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.