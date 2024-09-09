Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.41

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1407956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHCR

Sharecare Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sharecare

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the second quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the second quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.