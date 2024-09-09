Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Down 6.1%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.07. 27,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 175,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $754.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 68.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,126.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,291.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,695 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $66,959,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $6,797,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 99.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

