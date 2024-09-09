Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Decreased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5,972.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD opened at $170.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $181.45. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.