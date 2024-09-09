SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $627.59 million and approximately $711,539.26 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.48216968 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $139,322.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

