Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.49 and last traded at $109.95. 788,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,628,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.03.

The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $145.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

