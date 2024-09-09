Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $30.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

In related news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $190,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at $789,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern States Bancshares news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,644.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $190,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at $789,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,742 shares of company stock worth $448,035. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

