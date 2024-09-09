SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

CWB stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

