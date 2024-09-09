SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $230.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $234.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

