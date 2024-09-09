SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Trimmed by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $77.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

