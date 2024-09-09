Spectris (LON:SXS) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SXS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.79) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($58.32) to GBX 4,190 ($55.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,520 ($46.29) to GBX 3,920 ($51.55) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.50 ($61.90).

Get Spectris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS

Spectris Trading Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SXS stock traded up GBX 66 ($0.87) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,810 ($36.95). 13,964,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,950. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,728 ($35.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,861 ($50.77). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,952.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,149.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

In other Spectris news, insider Mark Williamson bought 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($37.24) per share, with a total value of £19,993.92 ($26,290.49). Insiders acquired a total of 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.