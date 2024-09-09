StakeWise Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $522,377.07 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $99.39 million and $522,377.07 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,389.35 or 0.04316419 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 41,598 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 41,598.11168702. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,369.49662414 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345,952.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

