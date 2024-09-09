STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $136.86 million and $304,751.50 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

