Status Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.38 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Status has a total market cap of $84.27 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.90 or 0.99950627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02143803 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $9,658,939.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

