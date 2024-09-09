Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.81 million and $14.17 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,654.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00563607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00107052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00301363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00032135 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00035918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00081037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,040,332 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

